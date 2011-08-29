LAGOS Aug 29 Nigeria's Access Bank said on Monday it will seek shareholders approval to acquire a 75 percent stake in rescued rival Intercontinental Bank and use 53 billion Nigerian naira ($342.6 million) it had raised in 2007 to fund the transaction.

Access said in a statement it will hold a shareholders meeting on September 26 to sanction the transaction. It signed a merger agreement with Intercontinental Bank in July, paving way for the troubled lender to be recapitalized ahead of a central bank deadline. Intercontinental was one of nine banks rescued in a $4 billion bailout by the central bank in 2009. ($1 = 154.700 Nigerian naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)