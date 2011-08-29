* Minsk pushes for changes in Sberbank, DB loan terms

* Loan seen among options to support economy

MINSK Aug 29 Belarus wants Russia's Sberbank to ease conditions on a $2.0 billion loan for the country's top potash miner Belaruskali, seen as one of the sources of support for the crisis-hit ex-Soviet economy, its prime minister said on Monday.

"We are now working on changing the conditions, including the right to repay it ahead of schedule... We think that this loan may be secured on export contracts," Prime Minister Mikhail Myasnikovich was quoted as saying by local news agencies.

Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref said in early August that Russia's top lender and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) could grant the loan if it were secured on export contracts and a 35 percent stake in Belarus chief exporter Belaruskali.

Earlier this month Belaruskali general director Valery Kirienko said that Minsk was unlikely to accept the conditions.

The loan to state-owned Belaruskali was seen as one of the ways to boost the ex-Soviet economy, which is facing a financial crisis after last year's presidential elections resulted in increased budget spending and left Minsk short of cash.

Analysts say president Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994 and once dubbed by Washington as "Europe's last dictator," must find $3 billion by the year end to prop up his heavily indebted economy. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)