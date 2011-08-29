BERLIN Aug 29 China's Yingli (YGE.N), a maker of solar modules, is unlikely to add any production capacity in Europe, the head of its European operations told Reuters, pointing to slowing growth in the region after painful cuts in subsidies.

"I think it would be difficult to look at capacity expansion in Europe," Stuart Brannigan, also a member of Yingli's management board, said at the Handelsblatt conference for renewable energy. "But then, never say never."

Cutbacks in government support in Germany and Italy, the world's two top markets for solar modules, hurt earnings of companies in the sector.

Yingli, however, earlier this month managed to beat Wall Street forecasts with its second-quarter earnings as it shipments jumped nearly 37 percent from the first quarter, and it stuck with its forecast that it would sell more than 1,700 megawatts (MW) of solar panels this year. [ID:nN1E77I0G2]

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

