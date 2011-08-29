COPENHAGEN Aug 29 Nordic banking group Nordea is not able to shift higher funding costs fully on to customers and investors demand a higher return, which explains the need for restructuring, the head of Nordea's Danish arm said on Monday.

The remarks from Michael Rasmussen came after Nordea said it would cut 2,000 jobs, including 500-650 in Denmark, over the next two years. The reduction equals 6 percent of Nordea's workforce.

"The market simply demands that we deliver better earnings," Rasmussen told Reuters. "There is no doubt that the earnings we are delivering now, with a return of around 12 percent, will come under pressure as a consequence of the increased requirements for capital and funding." (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)