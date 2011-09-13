Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
AUG CPI
Poland's statistics office releases August inflation data
at 1200 GMT with analysts expecting
the figure at 4.2 percent year-on-year and -0.2 percent in
monthly terms.
C/A DATA
Poland's current account deficit was slightly
larger than expected in July due to softer exports and analysts
said the report pointed to a slowdown in trade that could hit
economic growth.
PKN
Encana Corp is in talks with potential partners
that could lead to shale gas exploration in Poland, but has not
signed any deals, a spokesman with Canada's biggest gas producer
said on Monday. Media speculate it will partner with Poland's
top refiner PKN Orlen .
TELECOMS
Ericsson , Huawei , Eltel, and
NokiaSiemens Networks may join the combined forces of
TPSA , Hawe and Alcatel-Lucent in
the race for 1 billion euro in euro donations for a fibreoptics
network in Poland, Puls Biznesu daily reported.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's largest pay-TV platform Cyfrowy Polsat
could have lured 200,000 clients for its pay-per-view airing of
a boxing match between Ukraine's Vitali Klitschko and Poland's
Tomasz Adamek, which would mean an income of 8 million zlotys,
daily Parkiet reported without naming its sources.
