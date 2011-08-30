Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

GDP

The statistics office releases economic growth data for the second quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the gross domestic product to grow by 4.2 percent on an annual basis. (0800)

PBG

The builder beats expectations with a 47 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on a one-off gain and larger-than-expected jump in sales.

KGHM

Europe's No.2 copper group is expected to raise its 2011 net profit target by at least 14 percent to 9.5 billion zlotys ($3.3 billion) on the back of bumper metal prices and proceeds from sales of telecoms assets, a Reuters poll showed.

