Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
GDP
The statistics office releases economic growth data for the
second quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the gross
domestic product to grow by 4.2 percent on an annual basis.
(0800)
PBG
The builder beats expectations with a 47 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit on a one-off gain and
larger-than-expected jump in sales.
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper group is expected to raise its 2011 net
profit target by at least 14 percent to 9.5 billion zlotys ($3.3
billion) on the back of bumper metal prices and proceeds from
sales of telecoms assets, a Reuters poll showed.
