ITV HOLDS TALKS WITH MEDIASET TO BUY ENDEMOL
ITV could form a joint venture with Silvio
Berlusconi's Mediaset to buy Endemol, the debt-ridden TV
production company behind 'Big Brother'. The deal is one of a
number of options being discussed by Mediaset.
MCLAREN HAS AMBITIONS BEYOND F1
British Formula One team Maclaren is planning to invest
millions of pounds to build two new factories in Britain to
house its growing applied technologies division.
QUANGO BOSSES DOUBLE THEIR PAY
Heads of British public bodies known as quangos are almost
doubling their salaries with bonuses and allowances despite the
Coalition government promise to have a 'bonfire of the quangos'
and freeze public sector pay.
LENDERS' GOOD NEWS
Britain's building societies have held up well despite the
recession, with only four of 48 reporting losses last year,
according to research by accountants KPMG.
CROSSRAIL DELAYS COMPETITION FOR TRAIN MANUFACTURING
CONTRACT
Crossrail, Europe's largest infrastructure project, has
delayed the award of a contract to build 60 train carriages,
potentially increasing the chance that the deal will go to a UK
company.
SERVICES SECTOR DIVE ADDS TO FEARS OF UK DOUBLE DIP
Activity in Britain's services sector has fallen at the
fastest rate since November 2009, according to a survey by the
Confederation of Business Industry. Figures show a surprise drop
in business and professional services such as law and
accounting.
SHARP DROP IN CONFIDENCE OVER SUMMER
Confidence among British businesses has fallen, according to
figures from Lloyds Bank. Only 34 percent of companies say they
are more optimistic on the economic outlook, compared to 46
percent in July.
