LONDON Aug 30

The Telegraph

ITV HOLDS TALKS WITH MEDIASET TO BUY ENDEMOL

ITV could form a joint venture with Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset to buy Endemol, the debt-ridden TV production company behind 'Big Brother'. The deal is one of a number of options being discussed by Mediaset.

MCLAREN HAS AMBITIONS BEYOND F1

British Formula One team Maclaren is planning to invest millions of pounds to build two new factories in Britain to house its growing applied technologies division.

QUANGO BOSSES DOUBLE THEIR PAY

Heads of British public bodies known as quangos are almost doubling their salaries with bonuses and allowances despite the Coalition government promise to have a 'bonfire of the quangos' and freeze public sector pay.

The Times

LENDERS' GOOD NEWS

Britain's building societies have held up well despite the recession, with only four of 48 reporting losses last year, according to research by accountants KPMG.

The Guardian

CROSSRAIL DELAYS COMPETITION FOR TRAIN MANUFACTURING CONTRACT

Crossrail, Europe's largest infrastructure project, has delayed the award of a contract to build 60 train carriages, potentially increasing the chance that the deal will go to a UK company.

The Independent

SERVICES SECTOR DIVE ADDS TO FEARS OF UK DOUBLE DIP

Activity in Britain's services sector has fallen at the fastest rate since November 2009, according to a survey by the Confederation of Business Industry. Figures show a surprise drop in business and professional services such as law and accounting.

SHARP DROP IN CONFIDENCE OVER SUMMER

Confidence among British businesses has fallen, according to figures from Lloyds Bank. Only 34 percent of companies say they are more optimistic on the economic outlook, compared to 46 percent in July. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Jon Hemming)