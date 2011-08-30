STOCKHOLM Aug 30 World number two truck maker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) said on Tuesday shipments of its trucks increased by 18 percent year-on-year in July as demand firmed on both sides of the Atlantic.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments rose 36 percent in Europe while they were up 51 percent in North America. In Asia, they fell 13 percent.

The group said deliveries of its Volvo trucks in North America rose by 49 percent despite some disruptions due to production component shortages at its New River Valley plant.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)