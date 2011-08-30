(The following story first appeared on August 27 in International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Christopher Whittall

LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Sovereigns are coming under increasing pressure to post collateral against their derivatives exposures, as credit default swaps on European countries have widened significantly in the past few months, pushing dealers' exposures into the billions of euros.

At the same time, signing collateral agreements has become even less palatable for European sovereigns, which could see their debt levels mushroom as a result of having to fund collateral postings.

"Sovereign CDS widening out has made the credit charge on swaps for uncollateralised exposures significantly higher, thereby increasing the pressure to post collateral," said Simon Wilson, deputy head of delta flow trading at RBS. "If a sovereign wants to do some kind of swap activity, the increased credit charge provides the incentive for them to sign a collateral agreement."

"That said, many of these sovereigns might owe counterparties a fair amount of money and will have to find the cash to post collateral on their existing portfolio, simultaneously giving them a disincentive to do so," he said.

DEALERS' BURDENS

Not receiving collateral from sovereigns leaves dealers with three main costs: funding, counterparty credit and Basel capital charges. Funding tends to be by far the largest component, lumping banks with liabilities of many billions of dollars.

Dealers have urged sovereigns to post collateral to eliminate charges, but only two peripheral countries - Portugal and Ireland - have agreed. Others are reluctant to follow.

"If we moved to a two-way collateral agreement, we would have to fund the collateral and those figures could be pretty high. We might be talking in certain cases about billions. It is certainly one of the big considerations in this discussion, as well the accounting impact, which could see our national debt increase quite substantially," said Bruno Debergh, deputy director for strategy and risk management at the Belgian Debt Agency.

"At the moment we see no reason to move over to two-way CSAs. There is a higher cost for our swaps, but at the moment it is bearable."

However, credit charges are on the rise due to the eurozone crisis, putting further pressure on sovereigns to collateralise. Since April, sovereign CDS has pushed out sharply across the board, with Italy widening by 250bp, Spain by 277bp, Belgium by 137bp and France by 101bp, according to Markit.

"We're not seeing bigger sovereigns looking to post collateral. That said, more and more dealers are putting visible credit charges for the big names. On a 20-year swap it could be quite a few basis points," said Laurent Curtat, head of European rates trading at Credit Suisse.

Most sovereigns remain staunchly opposed, though, because of the large postings they would have to make. For example, the EBA stress tests revealed that Italy - which does not post collateral - was ?1.8bn out-of-the-money on swaps with Deutsche Bank at the end of 2010. It is understood that Deutsche's exposure to Italy is reflected similarly across the Street.

"Italy is so out of the money, it's effectively got a cheap off-balance sheet loan," said one senior trader at a US bank.

SEEKING CREATIVE SOLUTIONS

An official from the Italian debt management department confirmed that it was in the early stages of analysing its collateral agreements, but no decision had been taken so far. Other sovereigns are reportedly looking at creative solutions. Trading with domestic banks will reduce charges, for example. Also, the odd dealer will waive credit or funding charges.

"We would post collateral if we no longer had access to the swap market or if the cost of staying with one-way CSAs became prohibitive, but that is not the case at the moment," added Debergh at the Belgian Debt Agency.

Christophe Coutte, co-head of flow fixed income and currencies at SG, indicated a creditworthy sovereign needed to take the lead on collateral posting for it to take hold. "We need a major agency with a good rating to start posting collateral, then I think others will start to follow," he said.

In the meantime, though, dealers' patience is wearing thin. "There's a basic contradiction in asking banks to be more secure and collateralised without sovereigns agreeing to do so. In Europe, the main systemic risk isn't other banks, but sovereigns that don't post against exposures," said Curtat. (Reporting by Christopher Whittall)