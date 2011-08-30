* Tank at Es-Sider spouts flames, black smoke
* Extent of damage unclear, no immediate comment
By Alexander Dziadosz
RAS LANUF, Libya, Aug 30
Libya's largest oil terminal has been damaged during fighting
between rebels and forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, oil workers
and witnesses said,
A Reuters witness saw flames and black smoke spurting from a
tank at the Es-Sider oil terminal, which loaded an average of
about 450,000 barrels per day before the uprising against
Muammar Gaddafi began in February.
"One tank is on fire now, and we expect it will be damaged
completely," one oil worker who declined to be named said,
adding he believed it was hit by a rocket in the last four days.
The extent of the damage was not immediately clear, and no
one at the Waha Oil Company, the state-owned firm that controls
the terminal, was immediately available to comment.
The oil worker, who had come to survey the damage, said two
fires had been extinguished already and no one was currently
working in the terminal, which has a storage capacity of 6.3
million barrels of crude.
Waha is owned by Libya's National Oil Corporation in a joint
venture with U.S. firms ConocoPhillips , Marathon
and Hess Corp , according to information
previously published on its website.
It operates four main oil fields - Waha, Dahra, Samah, and
Gialo - the website, which was down on Tuesday, previously said.
The Es-Sider terminal, about 180 km from Sirte on Libya's
eastern coast, stores oil pumped from the Sirte Basin containing
fields operated by French oil major Total and Italian
oil firm Eni .
Abdeljalil Mayouf, an official at rebel oil firm AGOCO, said
the tank at Es-Sider had been hit during fighting between rebels
and Gaddafi forces within the last few days.
"The tank is still on fire. It was shot maybe three days
ago," he said.
An announcement on Sunday that AGOCO would be able to export
crude from its Tobruk terminal by the end of September had
raised hopes for a quick resumption of Libyan exports.
The National Transitional Council, Libya's de facto
government after Gaddafi's forces were expelled from most of the
capital Tripoli last week, is struggling to revive the oil- and
gas-based economy.
Revenues from the industry will be vital as the council
tries to pay salaries, restore basic services and impose order
across the vast, war-battered country more than six months after
the revolt against Gaddafi's four-decade rule began.
A damaged tank at the Brega export terminal was also still
spewing flames and black smoke on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Emma Farge in Benghazi)