MOSCOW Aug 30 London-listed Russian gold producer Polyus Gold International POLGq.L on Tuesday offered to buy back shares from minority shareholders at 1,900 roubles per share, sending the company's shares higher.

The company, controlled by businessmen Mikhail Prokhorov and Suleiman Kerimov, said it had offered to buy out over 20 million of its shares.

Polyus offered the buyout after its merger with KazakhGold miner. KazakhGold and Polyus Gold completed their combination on July 26, 2011, as a result of which KazakhGold acquired 89.14 percent of Polyus Gold and was renamed Polyus Gold International.

The buyout was priced at a premium of 3.7 percent to Polyus' latest share price in Moscow of 1,838 roubles. That represented a gain of 3.8 percent on the session. (Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Douglas Busvine)