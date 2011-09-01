By Patryk Wasilewski and Sophie Sassard

WARSAW/LONDON, Sept 1 Struggling German energy group RWE (RWEG.DE) may follow Vattenfall's [VATN.UL] lead and sell its Polish businesses, lured by the hefty price its Swedish rival secured and a potentially long queue of bidders.

Hit hard by Germany's speedier-than-planned decision to exit nuclear power, RWE has so far excluded its Polish assets from a multi-billion euro divestment plan.

But the assets -- mainly RWE Polska, and the RWE Stoen Operator running the Warsaw electricity network -- might be put on the bloc if RWE struggles to achieve its ambitious cash target, said two sources familiar with the situation, who put a value of about 700 million euros ($1 billion) on the businesses.

"I understand that they were not considering exiting Poland a few years ago, but this could likely change in the present context," one of the sources said.

Last week Vattenfall decided to sell most of its Polish assets for $2.6 billion, reversing a decade of expansion that made it the sixth-largest energy distributor in Poland, to cut back costs. [ID:nL5E7JN0LQ]

Bankers at Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are probably already pitching a similar case to RWE’s management, one of the sources said.

Though small, a sale could help RWE achieve its ambitious disposal targets.

The Essen-based company founded in 1898 stepped up its divestment programme after Germany's decision to phase out nuclear power, and now aims to sell 11 billion euros' of assets by the end of 2013, up from an earlier goal of 8 billion.

SELLER'S MARKET

RWE's first-half recurring net profit fell 40 percent in the first half, hit by costs to decommission nuclear power plants and squeezed gas margins stemming from long-term contracts with suppliers such as Russian monopoly Gazprom (GAZP.MM).

RWE is reluctant to sell profit-making production and exploration arm Dea, while a split sale of oil fields in Germany and gas fields in the North Sea and Egypt could prove complex and lengthy. [ID:nL4E7JV201]

And stakes in regional German utilities would only appeal to tight-budget local city councils.

In contrast, Vattenfall found ready buyers last week when selling its Warsaw-based heat and power business to gas monopoly PGNiG PGNI.WA, and its distribution network to utility Tauron TPE.WA in a separate deal.

Analysts pointed out the generous valuation of the distribution unit at its 7.5 times forecasted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation).

That price tag implied a hefty 70 percent premium to other Polish utilities or 20 percent premium to last year's PGE PGEP.WA takeover of Energa, and the two deals yielded a total of $2.6 billion. [ID:nLDE68E1GP]

"Valuations are very attractive for the sellers ... This is a seller's market, which is quite a surprise given what is going on in the market," BZ WBK analyst Kamil Kliszcz said.

Amongst the potential suitors are France's EDF (EDF.PA) and Veolia (VIE.PA) through their joint venture Dalkia as well as GDF GSZ.PA, domestic heavyweights PGNiG or Tauron, as well as a number of private equity and financial investors.

"If I were PGNiG I would be knocking on RWE's door without waiting for them to decide on exit; there are great synergies to be capitalized between gas and energy sales here in Warsaw," Credit Suisse analyst Piotr Dzieciolowski said.

RWE said it was confident of meeting the 11 billion euro target by the end of 2013 but declined to comment on specific disposals. The German group reaffirmed its strong commitment to invest in Eastern Europe, which is seen as a growth region.

($1 = 0.693 Euros)

(Editing by Douwe Miedema and Will Waterman)

