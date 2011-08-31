GLOBAL MARKET-Wall St rises on earnings despite oil price pressure, dollar climbs
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PGNIG
The gas monopoly reports a 1-percent rise in its first half net profit to 1 billion zlotys ($347 million), well below expectations.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's top media group reports a 4 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, as financial costs related to its purchase of broadcaster Polsat capped the deal's benefits.
BOGDANKA
The coal miner posts a 42 percent fall in first-half net profit to 62 million zlotys on higher production costs.
JSW
Poland's top listed coal miner swings to a second quarter net loss of 106 million zlotys on tax costs linked to awarding free shares to its employees during its July initial public offering.
FINANCE MINISTER
Poland's public spending excluding EU funds will rise 3.5 percent this year, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski tells tabloid Fakt.
PKN
The refiner is interested in importing liquefied gas through the Swinoujscie terminal for its Plock plant, writes Rzeczpospolita.
