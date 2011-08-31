* No monthly growth in real terms, 1.6 pct drop y/y

BERLIN, Aug 31 German retail sales held steady in July in real terms, data showed on Wednesday, avoiding a drop expected by economists and showing some resilience in the face of falling consumer confidence.

Sales fell 1.6 percent year on year, the often volatile federal statistics office figures showed. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1.6 percent monthly fall and a 1.9 percent drop on the year.

"It's noteworthy that retailers held the line," said Ralph Solveen from Commerzbank. "We expect however the second half of the year to be weaker."

Germany's economy, Europe’s largest, has been a star performer in the industrialised world since the end of the 2008 financial crisis and has underpinned euro zone growth.

But recent data and forward-looking indicators have raised questions over how much longer the export-geared economy can sustain its expansion in light of an expected global slowdown.

Gross domestic product grew just 0.1 percent in the second quarter, after a 1.3 percent expansion in the first three months, while consumer sentiment fell for a third month in a row going into September.

In August, business morale fell at its fastest rate since the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers collapse in late 2008, a monthly survey by the Ifo economic think tank showed. That suggested the slowdown could be more marked than many economists had thought. [ID:nL5E7JO0XO]

Still, unemployment has fallen to its lowest rate since German unification two decades ago, and at 7 percent has encouraged traditionally cautious German consumers to spend more freely.

Separate data covering employment released earlier on Wednesday showed the numbers of Germans in work continued to rise in July. Other figures to be released at 0800 GMT will show if unemployment continued its downward trend as expected in August.

