OSLO Aug 31 Oil tanker group Frontline is looking at ways to finance the company but raising equity is not the primary option, Chief Executive Jens Martin Jensen told Reuters.

"We have several options we are looking at, and equity is not number one. That's what I'm saying," Jensen said, adding that he had no idea why the share price had risen sharply over the last two trading sessions.

"I have no explanation," he said. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)