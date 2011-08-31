Plains All American quarterly profit nearly halves as costs jump
Feb 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP reported a quarterly profit that nearly halved as costs jumped 23.3 percent at the pipeline operator.
(Repeats to additional readers with no changes to text)
OSLO Aug 31 Oil tanker group Frontline is looking at ways to finance the company but raising equity is not the primary option, Chief Executive Jens Martin Jensen told Reuters.
"We have several options we are looking at, and equity is not number one. That's what I'm saying," Jensen said, adding that he had no idea why the share price had risen sharply over the last two trading sessions.
"I have no explanation," he said. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)
Feb 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP reported a quarterly profit that nearly halved as costs jumped 23.3 percent at the pipeline operator.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will grant the final easement needed to finish the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a court filing Tuesday.
Feb 7 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has granted the final easement needed to finish the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a court filing Tuesday.