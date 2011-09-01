By Teis Jensen
| COPENHAGEN, Sept 1
COPENHAGEN, Sept 1 The global wind turbine
market will only grow by 10 percent annually in 2011-16 and not
11 percent as earlier estimated, wind energy specialist MAKE
Consulting said in a report.
Denmark-based MAKE Consulting lowered its forecast for the
amount of wind turbine capacity that will be connected to the
grid in the period up to 2016 to 315 gigawatts from an earlier
forecast of 324 GW given three months ago.
The new forecast is primarily based on reduced expectations
for the development in the United States and China.
In the United States, current production and investment tax
credits will run out by the end of 2012 and it is uncertain if
they will be prolonged.
"In a scenario with lower global growth as forecast by the
IMF, low gas prices and high electricity generation reserve
margins coupled with lack of policy certainty after 2012, we
have reduced our outlook for the U.S. wind market in 2013-16
significantly," MAKE director Steen Broust told Reuters.
The reserve margin is capacity to generate more energy than
the system normally needs to meet peak demand.
Increased grid-connection activity in the first six months
of 2011 has led to an upgrade of the forecast for new
grid-linked wind power capacity in China, which has also been
moved forward in the period.
"The forecast for new erected capacity in China, on the
other hand, sees a significant reduction based on tightened
conditions for project financing, and the introduction of
stricter permitting and connection standards and procedures,
thereby heavily impacting the supply chain," MAKE said.
In March, MAKE said that Denmark's Vestas Wind Systems
had retained its world-leading market position last
year despite fierce competition from Chinese rivals rising up
the ranks .