LONDON, Sep 2 (IFR) - Hopes that the reopening of the covered bond market could help revive the fortunes of the senior FIG market might be dashed as European banks' senior spreads remain at elevated levels.

Since ING Bank reopened the covered bond market with a EUR1.75bn 10-year issue last week, over EUR19bn has priced in the market. The normal pattern of primary issuance would see senior deals follow as market tone improves and confidence returns.

However, FIG syndicate bankers said this week that unless the differential between senior and covered bonds comes down, issuers are unlikely to bring new senior issues.

"The differential between senior and covered bonds spreads is quite impressive right now," said David Bourne who works on Deutsche Bank's FIG syndicate in London.

"The Nordics are getting covereds done around 75bp inside senior while the UK names are printing 150bp-200bp tighter. Those are big margins and make it difficult for an issuer to justify printing senior."

Another FIG syndicate banker agreed.

"It's difficult to know who will come to market and would want to print senior until they've run out of collateral for covered bonds," he said.

SUPPLY STALLS

The differential between senior and covered is much tighter when market conditions are more stable. "In normal times, the margin between the two would be around 40bp for the better names," the FIG banker said. "Looking at the recent covered bond deals, the differential between senior and covered has at least doubled."

For example, Credit Agricole's five-year covered bond priced this week at 78bp over, which was more than 120bp inside senior. ING's 10-year covered priced last week at 80bp over and was around 100bp inside senior, while Barclays' three-year covered priced at 52bp and was 150bp inside senior.

Unlike the covered bond market which has been relatively stable during the recent spate of volatility, senior FIG has come under enormous pressure.

Markit's senior index hit an all time wide of 260bp at the end of August, as renewed concerns about European banks' exposure to the Eurozone's peripheral sovereigns led investors to dump financial assets. While it has regained ground this week and was quoted at 241bp-244bp on Friday, that is double the tights of 120bp in April.

Meanwhile, issuance has ground to a halt with no new benchmark priced since early July. According to Thomson Reuters data, a mere USD7bn equivalent of senior debt was raised by European banks in July, while the tally for August is even lower at just over USD1bn equivalent. That comes after poor volumes in June when USD17.4bn was sold, well below May' s total of USD41.2bn.

STRUCTURAL ISSUES

Analysts are struggling to determine what the catalyst might be for spreads to tighten. In a note published this week, Moody's said that while European banks could withstand the short-term credit-negative impact of the recent intense volatility in share prices and CDS spreads as well as the sharp contraction in the availability of dollar funding, it had concerns over their longer-term prospects.

"Banks remain vulnerable to persistent underlying concerns about the strength of European sovereigns' balance sheets, which uncertainty about the implementation of the Greek bailout package will only accentuate," Moody's analysts wrote.

"The capacity of most European sovereigns to provide significantly more financial aid to their own banking systems without further damaging their own credit strength is diminished compared with their capacity in 2007-8."

Regardless of improvements since the height of the crisis, the continued reliance on wholesale funding and in particular on dollar funding from US money market funds remained a structural weakness in the French - and to some extent also the UK - banking sectors, among others, said Moody's.

Meanwhile, the covered bond market was showing signs of indigestion this week as a result of the wave of supply and poor secondary performance . (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Ciara Linnane)