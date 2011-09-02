LONDON, Sep 2 (IFR) - Hopes that the reopening of the
covered bond market could help revive the fortunes of the senior
FIG market might be dashed as European banks' senior spreads
remain at elevated levels.
Since ING Bank reopened the covered bond market with a
EUR1.75bn 10-year issue last week, over EUR19bn has priced in
the market. The normal pattern of primary issuance would see
senior deals follow as market tone improves and confidence
returns.
However, FIG syndicate bankers said this week that unless
the differential between senior and covered bonds comes down,
issuers are unlikely to bring new senior issues.
"The differential between senior and covered bonds spreads
is quite impressive right now," said David Bourne who works on
Deutsche Bank's FIG syndicate in London.
"The Nordics are getting covereds done around 75bp inside
senior while the UK names are printing 150bp-200bp tighter.
Those are big margins and make it difficult for an issuer to
justify printing senior."
Another FIG syndicate banker agreed.
"It's difficult to know who will come to market and would
want to print senior until they've run out of collateral for
covered bonds," he said.
SUPPLY STALLS
The differential between senior and covered is much tighter
when market conditions are more stable. "In normal times, the
margin between the two would be around 40bp for the better
names," the FIG banker said. "Looking at the recent covered bond
deals, the differential between senior and covered has at least
doubled."
For example, Credit Agricole's five-year covered bond priced
this week at 78bp over, which was more than 120bp inside senior.
ING's 10-year covered priced last week at 80bp over and was
around 100bp inside senior, while Barclays' three-year covered
priced at 52bp and was 150bp inside senior.
Unlike the covered bond market which has been relatively
stable during the recent spate of volatility, senior FIG has
come under enormous pressure.
Markit's senior index hit an all time wide of 260bp at the
end of August, as renewed concerns about European banks'
exposure to the Eurozone's peripheral sovereigns led investors
to dump financial assets. While it has regained ground this week
and was quoted at 241bp-244bp on Friday, that is double the
tights of 120bp in April.
Meanwhile, issuance has ground to a halt with no new
benchmark priced since early July. According to Thomson Reuters
data, a mere USD7bn equivalent of senior debt was raised by
European banks in July, while the tally for August is even lower
at just over USD1bn equivalent. That comes after poor volumes in
June when USD17.4bn was sold, well below May' s total of
USD41.2bn.
STRUCTURAL ISSUES
Analysts are struggling to determine what the catalyst might
be for spreads to tighten. In a note published this week,
Moody's said that while European banks could withstand the
short-term credit-negative impact of the recent intense
volatility in share prices and CDS spreads as well as the sharp
contraction in the availability of dollar funding, it had
concerns over their longer-term prospects.
"Banks remain vulnerable to persistent underlying concerns
about the strength of European sovereigns' balance sheets, which
uncertainty about the implementation of the Greek bailout
package will only accentuate," Moody's analysts wrote.
"The capacity of most European sovereigns to provide
significantly more financial aid to their own banking systems
without further damaging their own credit strength is diminished
compared with their capacity in 2007-8."
Regardless of improvements since the height of the crisis,
the continued reliance on wholesale funding and in particular on
dollar funding from US money market funds remained a structural
weakness in the French - and to some extent also the UK -
banking sectors, among others, said Moody's.
Meanwhile, the covered bond market was showing signs of
indigestion this week as a result of the wave of supply and poor
secondary performance .
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Ciara Linnane)