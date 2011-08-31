HARARE Aug 31 Zimbabwe needs $13 billion -- about double its estimated GDP -- to revive its dilapidated energy sector, but was still a "long way" from having a normal relationship with the World Bank, a senior bank official said on Wednesday.

Country director Kundhavi Kadiresan told reporters a lack of clarity over a black empowerment push was also preventing investment in an economy that was nevertheless showing "impressive" growth.

"Institutions like the World Bank and others are really keen to work with the government in terms of getting this country back on track," she said.

"However, there is still a long way from normal relationship due to arrears and lack of policy clarity." (Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Ed Cropley)