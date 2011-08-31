BRATISLAVA Aug 31 Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) plans to produce 400,000 cars at its Slovak site next year, reaching the assembly plant's anticipated full annual capacity, the Slovak unit said on Wednesday.

Volkswagen, planning to invest an additional 1 billion euros in the euro zone country by 2015, wants to boost output capacity with the introduction of a new small car, due this autumn.

The factory's current annual production capacity is 280,000 cars.

"We plan to produce 400,000 new cars in Bratislava next year," Andreas Tostmann, head of Volkswagen Slovakia told reporters after a meeting with Slovak President Ivan Gasparovic.

Volkswagen Slovakia, the central European country's second biggest exporter last year, made 144,510 vehicles last year, up from 106,000 cars in 2009, with revenues rising by 37.4 percent year-on-year to 4.04 billion euros.

The company's production almost doubled in the first six months of this year, driven by solid foreign demand for its sport utility vehicles (SUV).

Volkswagen Slovakia currently produces SUV models, the Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7 and parts of the Porsche Cayenne. (Reporting by Petra Kovacova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)