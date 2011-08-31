BERLIN Aug 31 TomTom (TOM2.AS), the Dutch navigation equipment and digital map-maker, sees new products to be unveiled for the holiday-sales season helping it weather economic challenges.

"I think we are able to have a proposition that is fun enough to give us a good Christmas. We have everything lined up," Corinne Vigreux, head of company's main Consumer unit, told Reuters in an interview.

Vigreux said economic worries should have a somewhat smaller impact on sales of personal navigation devices than on some other electronics.

"In the consumer electronics everybody is having issues and there is not many categories that are doing well. Because we are not a gadget we should be a little bit more resilient, people will buy us when they need," she said.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com)(+358 40840 6235)) Keywords: TOMTOM/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.