Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
TVN , VIVENDI
France's Vivendi is mainly interested in snapping up the
pay-TV arm of Polish broadcaster TVN, which was put up for sale
by its strategic investor, ITI Group, writes Puls Biznesu,
citing unnamed sources.
PGE
Poland's top utility PGE reported a 48 percent net profit
jump in the first half of the year thanks to higher energy
prices and an increased grip over subsidiaries.
PMI
August PMI data due at 0700. Analysts expect it
at 51.8 points.
