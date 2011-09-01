Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

TVN , VIVENDI

France's Vivendi is mainly interested in snapping up the pay-TV arm of Polish broadcaster TVN, which was put up for sale by its strategic investor, ITI Group, writes Puls Biznesu, citing unnamed sources.

PGE

Poland's top utility PGE reported a 48 percent net profit jump in the first half of the year thanks to higher energy prices and an increased grip over subsidiaries.

PMI

August PMI data due at 0700. Analysts expect it at 51.8 points.

