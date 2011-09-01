By Margaret Doyle

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investment banks are hesitating about underwriting Alpha and Eurobank's 1.25 bln euro capital hike. The share issue carries unusual risks given the difficulties facing Greece and its lenders. But if the experts are struggling to price the risk, other investors won’t be inspired.

Full view will be published shortly.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Get Breakingviews alerts directly to your inbox three times a day. To sign up click here: here

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

-- Alpha Bank and Eurobank EFG plan to issue 1.25 billion euros worth of new shares in the first half of 2012, the two banks said when they unveiled a proposed merger on Aug. 29.

-- Citi and JP Morgan, who are advising Alpha, and Barclays Capital and Goldman Sachs International, who are advising Eurobank EFG, “are together working towards underwriting the proposed rights issue, to take place following completion of the merger subject to appropriate market conditions and terms”, the two banks said.

-- The two Greek banks expect to achieve 650 million euros of annual synergies within three years. They also plan to increase capital by around 3.9 billion euros. The banks say this will be achieved through a combination of internal measures, worth 2. 1 billion euros, a 500 million euro convertible that their Qatari shareholders, Paramount, will buy, and a 1.25 billion euro rights issue.

-- Reuters story: Alpha, EFG fire starting gun for Greek bank deals [ID:nLDE77S070]

RELATED COLUMNS

A royal investment [ID:nL5E7JV0SP]

Piraeic victory [ID:nL5E7JV0R5]

Alpha for effort [ID:nN1E77S0P6]

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own)

-- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [DOYLE/]

(Editing by Chris Hughes and David Evans)

((margaret.doyle@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS GREECE/UNDERWRITERS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.