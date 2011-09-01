LONDON, Sept 1 The euro extended losses against the Swiss franc on Thursday, falling 1 percent on the day as the single currency came under broad selling pressure after dismal readings of euro zone manufacturing highighted sluggishness in the region as it struggles to cope with a debt crisis.

The single currency hit a session low of 1.1447 francs, with traders citing stop-loss orders triggered below 1.1490 francs. Gains versus the euro boosted the safe-haven Swiss currency to 0.8005 franc per dollar , its strongest level of the day.

(Reporting by London Forex Team)