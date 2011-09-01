LONDON, Sept 1 The Swiss franc extended sharp gains against the dollar on Thursday, pushing the U.S. currency down 1 percent on the day as the rally in the Swiss currency accelerated following its break through the key 0.80 level against the dollar.

The dollar fell to 0.7958 francs according to electronic trading platform EBS, breaking through support at 0.7980. Traders cited bids around 0.7950, which were seen stemming more immediate losses.

The Swiss franc rallied broadly, knocking the euro 1.5 percent lower on the day to 1.1377 francs, its lowest in roughly a week. (Reporting by London Markets Team)