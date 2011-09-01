OSLO, 1 sep CGG Vertitas, the world's biggest
seismic surveyor, expects the good trend in the oil services
industry to continue into next year provided the oil price stays
on today's level, its top executive said on Thursday.
"In oil service we expect a growth of 10 percent, the
equipment side will grow by more than 10 percent," Chief
Executive Jean-Georges Malcor told an oil and gas conference
held in the Norwegian capital.
"Volumes will rise to record levels."
He added CGG Vertitas, a Paris-listed company which uses
seismic imaging technology to search the seabed for oil and gas
reserves worldwide, expects a balanced market situation in the
first half of 2012.
Malcor said he was optimistic about activity in the Gulf of
Mexico with some multiclient activity starting up before the end
of the year.
"But exclusive business will probably not start until
February next year," he said. "The companies are likely to run
their own seismic to maximise the success rate."
Malcor said he price levels would not rise towards the end
of 2011.
"We have held back a bit in the order book for the fourth
quarter to see whether prices will go up," he said. "But as we
move closer to the fourth quarter it is evident this will not
happen."
"In the first quarter of 2012 we believe prices could move
upwards somewhat, but obviously the key here is the Gulf of
Mexico, which will absorb much of the fleet."
(Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Victoria Klesty)