OSLO, 1 sep CGG Vertitas, the world's biggest seismic surveyor, expects the good trend in the oil services industry to continue into next year provided the oil price stays on today's level, its top executive said on Thursday.

"In oil service we expect a growth of 10 percent, the equipment side will grow by more than 10 percent," Chief Executive Jean-Georges Malcor told an oil and gas conference held in the Norwegian capital.

"Volumes will rise to record levels."

He added CGG Vertitas, a Paris-listed company which uses seismic imaging technology to search the seabed for oil and gas reserves worldwide, expects a balanced market situation in the first half of 2012.

Malcor said he was optimistic about activity in the Gulf of Mexico with some multiclient activity starting up before the end of the year.

"But exclusive business will probably not start until February next year," he said. "The companies are likely to run their own seismic to maximise the success rate."

Malcor said he price levels would not rise towards the end of 2011.

"We have held back a bit in the order book for the fourth quarter to see whether prices will go up," he said. "But as we move closer to the fourth quarter it is evident this will not happen."

"In the first quarter of 2012 we believe prices could move upwards somewhat, but obviously the key here is the Gulf of Mexico, which will absorb much of the fleet." (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Victoria Klesty)