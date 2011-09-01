By Huw Jones
| LONDON, Sept 1
LONDON, Sept 1 Britain's Financial Services
Authority has frozen the assets of firms it says manipulated
share prices on the London Stock Exchange and other
trading platforms, the latest sign of the regulator's more
aggressive approach to suspected abuses.
"These companies engaged in repeated cross-platform market
manipulation, which the FSA will not tolerate," Tracey
McDermott, the regulator's acting director of enforcement and
financial crime said in a statement on Thursday.
The FSA said it has obtained an interim High Court
injunction preventing a number of companies from manipulating
shares and accessing assets.
The firms facing proceedings are Da Vinci Invest Ltd, a
UK-registered but Swiss-based fund manager, a related
Singapore-based company Da Vinci Invest PTE Ltd, and Mineworld
Ltd, which is registered in the Seychelles, as well as traders,
Szabolcs Banya, Tamas Pornye and Gyorgi Brad.
"The companies and individuals traded across a number of UK
trading platforms and the FSA estimates that they made over one
million gross profit from this activity," the watchdog said.
The FSA said manipulation spanned a year to July 2011 and
was brought to its attention by one of the trading platforms
being used.
The companies traded through direct market access accounts
which allows investors to trade directly on a platform without
screening by stockbrokers used to channel the orders.
It was the second day in a row the FSA has taken action to
crack down on so-called layering, which refers to traders
entering multiple orders which are cancelled almost immediately,
creating a misleading impression as to the supply and demand for
the shares.
Genuine orders are then placed to exploit the shift in
prices engineered by layering.
On Wednesday the FSA said it was fining now-defunct Swift
Trade 8 million pounds.
The move is part of crackdown on market abuse on both sides
of the Atlantic, accompanied by higher scrutiny of high
frequency trading firms favoured by day traders who dart in and
out of markets at ultra high speeds to exploit tiny differences
in prices.
The FSA resorted to its first such injunction only last year
against Scottish day trader Barnett Alexander who this year had
to pay 1.3 million pounds in fines and other penalties.
The FSA said on Thursday it feared that without an
injunction, a tool given to it a decade ago, there was a risk
that assets which could be used to pay fines would disappear.
"We will continue to use injunctions more around market
abuse cases," an FSA spokesman said.
Regulators believe that layering along with "spoofing" or
fake interest in stocks, could have contributed to the "flash
crash" that sent Wall Street into temporary freefall last year.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is
studying tougher rules on layering, spoofing and direct market
access which are seen as key risks from high frequency trading.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Erica Billingham)