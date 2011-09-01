CAPE TOWN, Sept 1 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Thursday it hoped to invest $200 million to explore for shale gas in South Africa's semi-arid Karoo region.

"If exploration efforts prove that shale contains commercially producible gas volumes, then South Africa could see production from this source within a decade," Jan Willem Eggink, general manager upstream ventures for Shell's South African unit, told a news conference.

South Africa has imposed a moratorium on exploration licenses in the region, where the controversial shale extraction technique of "fracking" might be deployed.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard)