FRANKFURT, Sept 1 The supervisory board of
German retailer Metro on Thursday backed its chief
executive, supporting his proposed changes in governance at
electronics store chain MediaMarkt-Saturn.
Responding to a public dispute in strategy among
Media-Saturn Holding shareholders, Metro chairman Juergen Kluge
said CEO Eckhard Cordes and the management board had the full
support of his fellow supervisors.
While Metro owns 75.4 percent of Media-Saturn, Europe's
largest consumer electronics retailer, founder Erich Kellerhals
owns a blocking minority with 21.6 percent.
Cordes wants to dissolve the veto, arguing it hinders
decision-making and hijacks plans by MediaMarkt-Saturn to move
into the fast-growing online market.
At a shareholder meeting on Monday, Kellerhals rejected
plans to buy two small online retailers in order to expand
Media-Saturn's online offering, with sources saying Metro would
still seek other ways to carry out the deals.
"We are convinced that a different governance structure
would be best for the future of Media-Saturn and for an increase
in the value of the company, which is in the interest of all
partners," Metro Supervisory Board Chairman Kluge was quoted in
the statement as saying.
While the board's labour side has been critical of Cordes
for some time, the Financial Times Deutschland reported this
week Cordes was also losing support on the capital side, and
that a majority of the supervisory board was now against a
renewal of Cordes' contract, which is due to end in October next
year.
Metro shareholder Haniel this week called for an end to the
row over control of MediaMarkt-Saturn.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Victoria Bryan)