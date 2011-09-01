FRANKFURT, Sept 1 The supervisory board of German retailer Metro on Thursday backed its chief executive, supporting his proposed changes in governance at electronics store chain MediaMarkt-Saturn.

Responding to a public dispute in strategy among Media-Saturn Holding shareholders, Metro chairman Juergen Kluge said CEO Eckhard Cordes and the management board had the full support of his fellow supervisors.

While Metro owns 75.4 percent of Media-Saturn, Europe's largest consumer electronics retailer, founder Erich Kellerhals owns a blocking minority with 21.6 percent.

Cordes wants to dissolve the veto, arguing it hinders decision-making and hijacks plans by MediaMarkt-Saturn to move into the fast-growing online market.

At a shareholder meeting on Monday, Kellerhals rejected plans to buy two small online retailers in order to expand Media-Saturn's online offering, with sources saying Metro would still seek other ways to carry out the deals.

"We are convinced that a different governance structure would be best for the future of Media-Saturn and for an increase in the value of the company, which is in the interest of all partners," Metro Supervisory Board Chairman Kluge was quoted in the statement as saying.

While the board's labour side has been critical of Cordes for some time, the Financial Times Deutschland reported this week Cordes was also losing support on the capital side, and that a majority of the supervisory board was now against a renewal of Cordes' contract, which is due to end in October next year.

Metro shareholder Haniel this week called for an end to the row over control of MediaMarkt-Saturn. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Victoria Bryan)