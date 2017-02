LAGOS, Sept 1 Nigeria's Access Bank told its shareholders on Thursday that they face a dilution of their shareholdings after an upcoming merger with rescued lender Intercontinental Bank of between 4 and 6 percent.

"The dilution affect of the transaction on Access shareholders will be ... at best case 4 percent and at worst case 6 percent ... after the merger," Access CEO Aigboje Aig Imokhuede told a conference call with investors.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha)