LONDON, Sept 1 The Financial Stability Board, a task force set up by world leaders to beef up regulation, said on Thursday it will step up work on new rules to supervise the "shadow banking" sector.

The FSB said it has set up workstreams to focus on five areas for possible closer supervision, including how banks are linked to shadow banking entities, reform of money market funds and securitisation.

"The workstreams will develop preliminary work plans shortly and report their progress as well as the proposed policy recommendations to the FSB by July 2012, or end 2012 for securities lending/repos," the FSB said in a statement.

It will also give leaders of the Group of 20 economies (G20) an update on the work at their summit in November this year.

Regulators worry that as regulation tightens for banks, risky activities will migrate to less regulated entities. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)