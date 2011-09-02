LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - National Grid is preparing to issue a retail index-linked sterling bond -- a move which would make it the first corporate ever to do so on London's retail bond market.

The multinational electricity and gas utility has mandated Barclays Capital and Evolution Securities to arrange a series of meetings starting on September 5th with retail stockbrokers and wealth managers in the UK and the Channel Islands. The final execution of the deal is subject to market conditions.

The advantage of index-listed bonds is that the income from the principal is linked to a specific price index, in this case the Retail Price Index (RPI), thus cushioning investors against any changes to the index. These bonds also tend to be less volatile than nominal bonds.

"People are still very nervous, especially with the use of monetary policy tools like QE; from conversations with retail distributors, it seems that the bias of their clients' opinion is still more towards inflation than deflation," Henrietta Podd, director of debt advice at Evolution Securities told IFR, adding that this illustrates why a retail index-linked bond would be attractive.

The special Order Book for Retail Bonds -- or ORB -- was launched by the London Stock Exchange in February 2010, catering to retail investors craving higher yields at a time of equity volatility and low savings rates.

GROWING MARKET

Since then, the ORB platform, which is the first in the UK to offer private investors on-screen secondary prices and a secondary market in small denomination, has seen a flurry of activity.

Tesco Bank raised GBP125m in its first retail-targeted bond issue in February, offering a 5.20% coupon on August 2018 notes. And in March, Lloyds TSB Bank sold GBP150m of 5.5-year notes with a yield of 5.5%.

In June, Places for People capital Markets issued 5% 5.5-year retail bond, which priced at GBP140m, in a move to broaden its investor base.

"I think it is fair to say that this constitutes the beginning of a trend. The UK is exceptional in that is does not have the vibrant bond market found elsewhere," said Podd.

She added that during the late 1990s and up until 2008 investors could pocket real rates of interest on simple savings products.

"That era has come to an end and there is now a material gap in the market for fixed-income investment products, especially in the current risk environment," she said.

Podd also said that Evolution Securities was leading a number of talks with potential issuers of similar bonds, both corporates and SSAs.

"The pipeline is increasing as each new issue demonstrates this is a sustainable and reliable source of funds," she added, declining, however, to name any specific candidates.

National Grid issues regularly in the institutional bond market. The borrower brought a no-grow EUR500m four-year deal through its US entity, National Grid USA in May via BNP Paribas, ING and Unicredit. The trade priced at 70bp over mid-swaps and was quoted at 73bp over on Friday. (By Josie Cox)