LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - KfW, the Republic of Finland and
FMS-Wertmanagement have all come to the euro market this week
ahead of a potential large wave of supply from the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and the European Union.
The European Union is expected to pull the trigger on its
autumn funding programme as early as this month, although the
EFSF is likely to have to wait until approval is reached for its
enhanced structure, which is unlikely to come before the end of
September.
This will leave the EU with the option of maximising its
funding in September if investor demand continues to hold up
despite falling government bond yields. Ten-year Bund yields
have fallen to 2.05% this morning from a high just above 2.2%
earlier in the week.
The EU's plans are yet to be finalised although it may sell
at least two more benchmark deals on behalf of Ireland and
Portugal this month to raise EUR5bn-EUR10bn, depending on the
requirements of those countries.
The EU is also mindful of coordinating its supply with that
of the EFSF and other issuers such as the EIB which is planning
a 10-year deal for next week, its first 10-year issue since
March.
If the EU decides to raise an extra EUR2bn, it may sell
another benchmark - potentially an inaugural 15-year bond.
As the EU lends on a back-to-back basis, a 15-year deal would be
balanced by shorter-dated financing, although it is likely that
the 7.5 year maximum average loan maturity for the sovereigns
will be extended to at least 10 years.
After raising EUR17.9bn on behalf of Portugal and Ireland as
well as EUR1.2bn for Romania through its Balance of Payments
programme, the EU has completed EUR19.1bn of funding in total
this year.
NEEDS NOT FIRMLY SET
Although the latest investor presentation for the EFSF
suggests it still needs to raise up to EUR20bn through a further
four transactions, most bankers expect its remaining 2011
financing needs to be closer to EUR15bn.
While issuers have been trying to avoid a glut of supply,
there is a lack of clarity on what and when the EFSF will do
next. From an investor point of view, there is the fear that the
EFSF's needs will grow further as a result of the second Greek
bail-out package which is yet to be finalised.
"The fact that there is more European agency supply to come
may exert pressure on spreads going into the final months of the
year, although once the details of the EFSF's involvement in the
second bailout for Greece are finally determined, the
uncertainty surrounding the issuer's plans will be reduced," one
syndicate banker said.
(Reporting by Michael Winfield, Editing by Helene Durand)