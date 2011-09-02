LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - KfW, the Republic of Finland and FMS-Wertmanagement have all come to the euro market this week ahead of a potential large wave of supply from the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and the European Union.

The European Union is expected to pull the trigger on its autumn funding programme as early as this month, although the EFSF is likely to have to wait until approval is reached for its enhanced structure, which is unlikely to come before the end of September.

This will leave the EU with the option of maximising its funding in September if investor demand continues to hold up despite falling government bond yields. Ten-year Bund yields have fallen to 2.05% this morning from a high just above 2.2% earlier in the week.

The EU's plans are yet to be finalised although it may sell at least two more benchmark deals on behalf of Ireland and Portugal this month to raise EUR5bn-EUR10bn, depending on the requirements of those countries.

The EU is also mindful of coordinating its supply with that of the EFSF and other issuers such as the EIB which is planning a 10-year deal for next week, its first 10-year issue since March.

If the EU decides to raise an extra EUR2bn, it may sell another benchmark - potentially an inaugural 15-year bond. As the EU lends on a back-to-back basis, a 15-year deal would be balanced by shorter-dated financing, although it is likely that the 7.5 year maximum average loan maturity for the sovereigns will be extended to at least 10 years.

After raising EUR17.9bn on behalf of Portugal and Ireland as well as EUR1.2bn for Romania through its Balance of Payments programme, the EU has completed EUR19.1bn of funding in total this year.

NEEDS NOT FIRMLY SET

Although the latest investor presentation for the EFSF suggests it still needs to raise up to EUR20bn through a further four transactions, most bankers expect its remaining 2011 financing needs to be closer to EUR15bn.

While issuers have been trying to avoid a glut of supply, there is a lack of clarity on what and when the EFSF will do next. From an investor point of view, there is the fear that the EFSF's needs will grow further as a result of the second Greek bail-out package which is yet to be finalised.

"The fact that there is more European agency supply to come may exert pressure on spreads going into the final months of the year, although once the details of the EFSF's involvement in the second bailout for Greece are finally determined, the uncertainty surrounding the issuer's plans will be reduced," one syndicate banker said. (Reporting by Michael Winfield, Editing by Helene Durand)