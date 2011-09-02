ACCRA, Sept 2 Ghana's gold production rose 3 percent in the first half of 2011 to 1,497,023 ounces from 1,455,234 ounces a year ago, the West African nation's chamber of mines said on Friday.

Revenues during the same period jumped 31 percent to $2.2 billion from $1.68 billion.

The chamber of mines said gold production in Africa's second-largest producer behind South Africa fell on a quarter-on-quarter basis by 12 percent in the second quarter to 700,226 ounces from 796,797 ounces in the previous quarter. It did not give a reason for the fall. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Bate Felix)