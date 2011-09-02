ALPBACH, Austria, Sept 2 Europe's banking watchdog does not intend to have lenders lay bare their liquidity positions after revealing their capital positions in industrywide stress tests, a senior official said on Friday.

The European Banking Authority also has yet to decide whether to propose that the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund be allowed to recapitalise struggling banks directly rather than via governments, Executive Director Adam Farkas said.

"The nature of liquidity risk assessment from a supervisory perspective is quite different ... from the assessment of capital. Liquidity is a much more dynamic concept so we do not prefer to achieve the same level of disclosure on liquidity as we did in the case of the capital position of banks," he told a panel discussion at the Alpbach economic forum.

Stress tests on European banks provided unprecedented transparency on banks' capital positions, he said. "We are not planning anything similar for liquidity."

Farkas told reporters later he assumed the stress tests on banks' capital would be repeated next year but there was no formal decision yet while experts reviewed what went well and what they might need to change.

"I think the last test was a significant improvement compared to the 2010 one. In addition to the stress test itself, as we stated the fact that the stress test was coming resulted in a significant capital increase in the European banking sector. When you do an exercise like this you can always improve it."

Farkas denied reports that the EBA favoured letting the European Financial Stability Facility by-pass governments and fund struggling euro zone banks directly.

"The discussion was whether to consider the mandate of the EFSF to allow the facility to directly lend to banks or to recapitalise banks. It was a highly technical discussion on this. It was not a formal proposal at this stage." (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Greg Mahlich)