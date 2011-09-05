BRIEF-Mori Trust Sogo Reit to issue REIT bonds for 5 bln yen via public offering
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
JOBS
It may be difficult or even impossible to bring the unemployment rate to 10.9 percent at the end of the year foreseen in the 2011 budget, Labour Minister Jolanta Fedak tells tabloid Fakt.
POLPX, WARSAW BOURSE
Poland had invited Scandinavian power exchange Nord Pool Spot, Dutch APX, Polish grid company PSE Operator and the Warsaw stock exchange to bid for energy trading platform PolPX, writes Rzeczpospolita, without citing sources.
The Warsaw bourse has said it placed a bid for PolPX.
TAURON
Poland's No.2 utility is among the five bidders shortlisted for a hydro power plant Niedzica.
TPSA
Poland's dominant telecoms company has appealed a 128 million euro fine imposed by the European Union's antitrust regulator.
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China's primary money rates on Friday showed a fall for the week due to expectations that the central bank would roll over its temporary liquidity support to cushion huge amounts of funds draining in the coming weeks. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3728 percent on Friday morning, more than 18 basis points lower than previous wee
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on third-quarter earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Dena Bank Head Ashwani Kumar briefs media after third-quarter earni