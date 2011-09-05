Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

JOBS

It may be difficult or even impossible to bring the unemployment rate to 10.9 percent at the end of the year foreseen in the 2011 budget, Labour Minister Jolanta Fedak tells tabloid Fakt.

POLPX, WARSAW BOURSE

Poland had invited Scandinavian power exchange Nord Pool Spot, Dutch APX, Polish grid company PSE Operator and the Warsaw stock exchange to bid for energy trading platform PolPX, writes Rzeczpospolita, without citing sources.

The Warsaw bourse has said it placed a bid for PolPX.

TAURON

Poland's No.2 utility is among the five bidders shortlisted for a hydro power plant Niedzica.

TPSA

Poland's dominant telecoms company has appealed a 128 million euro fine imposed by the European Union's antitrust regulator.

