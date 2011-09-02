ALPBACH, Austria, Sept 2 Pension funds and life insurers probably won't want to absorb banks' huge capital placements to fulfil regulatory requirements in the years ahead, Swiss Re Chairman Walter Kielholz warned on Friday.

Noting these two groups of investors account for 50 to 60 percent of global stock intermediation, the veteran Swiss financier said he doubted they were ready to take on even more exposure to a sector that needs to raise trillions of dollars by the end of the decade.

"About 45 percent of all subordinated and senior bank debt is in the hands of life insurance companies. Do the regulators really think they would like to double this up and get into huge concentration risks? I don't think so," Kielholz told the Alpbach Forum economic seminar.

"The biggest problem will be is there anybody out there who is going to buy so much bank paper that the regulator is satisfied? I don't think so."

Kielholz dismissed suggestions that banks' return on equity would come back to between 15 and 20 percent after the financial crisis.

"I doubt very much that this will be the case," he said. "It was an exceptional situation that the financial intermediary (could) make 25 percent return on equity while the real economy made 12 and now we know why - it was all leverage." (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)