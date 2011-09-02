ALPBACH, Austria, Sept 2 Pension funds and life
insurers probably won't want to absorb banks' huge capital
placements to fulfil regulatory requirements in the years ahead,
Swiss Re Chairman Walter Kielholz warned on Friday.
Noting these two groups of investors account for 50 to 60
percent of global stock intermediation, the veteran Swiss
financier said he doubted they were ready to take on even more
exposure to a sector that needs to raise trillions of dollars by
the end of the decade.
"About 45 percent of all subordinated and senior bank debt
is in the hands of life insurance companies. Do the regulators
really think they would like to double this up and get into huge
concentration risks? I don't think so," Kielholz told the
Alpbach Forum economic seminar.
"The biggest problem will be is there anybody out there who
is going to buy so much bank paper that the regulator is
satisfied? I don't think so."
Kielholz dismissed suggestions that banks' return on equity
would come back to between 15 and 20 percent after the financial
crisis.
"I doubt very much that this will be the case," he said. "It
was an exceptional situation that the financial intermediary
(could) make 25 percent return on equity while the real economy
made 12 and now we know why - it was all leverage."
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)