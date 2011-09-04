* Vote on euro zone bailout fund (EFSF) seen not before Dec
* "No" vote could threaten euro zone plans to tackle debt
crisis
* Coalition govt to survive despite split opinions
BRATISLAVA, Sept 4 The Slovak parliament will
vote on strengthening the euro zone joint rescue fund in
December at the earliest, the head of junior government party
said on Sunday, prolonging uncertainty over when the new powers
could take effect.
Slovakia's support is critical to boosting the bailout fund,
as it is one of several countries in which parliamentary
approval is needed to ratify an agreed increase in the European
Financial Stability Facility's lending capacity.
It will vote after all other euro zone member states, and
has not given a firm date for the vote. A "no" vote could
threaten the entire EFSF deal.
"There will be several votes (on EFSF and EFSF-related
laws), three or four," Richard Sulik, head of the Freedom and
Solidarity party, said on Sunday. "There is no way for them to
happen before December."
Euro zone leaders agreed on July 21 to allow the
440-billion-euro EFSF to give precautionary loans to countries
under attack in the markets and to buy sovereign bonds, in
exceptional circumstances, to prop up struggling states. But
many countries face hurdles in convincing sceptical
parliamentarians at home to back the pledge.
In Slovakia, the single currency area's second poorest
member, the junior government Freedom and Solidarity party (SaS)
remains adamantly against EFSF strengthening and the Greek
rescue programme.
But Sulik, speaker of parliament, said the ruling coalition
of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will not split because of his
party's reluctant stance.
"The euro and the euro zone are great projects, if only the
rules would be followed," Sulik said. "The euro's biggest threat
is the EFSF."
He slammed the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to buy
Italy's sovereign bonds on the secondary market, aimed at easing
pressure from financial markets after one of the euro area's
major economies landed at heart of the spiralling debt crisis.
"Italy must start saving, it is outrageous that the ECB is
buying Italian bonds, this is breaching all possible rules,"
Sulik said, adding Italy should start selling its gold reserves
to cut its debt burden.
Radicova, unless she succeeds in persuading Sulik to back
the measures, will need to seek the support of the strongest
opposition party SMER in order to ratify the new EFSF powers.
But the centre-left SMER, led by ex-Prime Minister Robert
Fico, said if Radicova's coalition secured joint support for the
EFSF bills, his pro-euro party would vote in favour. If not,
they would have to enter into negotiations.
"Either you secure enough votes, or you will have to sit
down with us and talk," Peter Kazimir, SMER's vice-chairman and
former deputy finance minister said in a TV debate on Sunday.
- For FACTBOX on Hurdles to strengthening of euro zone rescue
fund please see
(Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Rosalind Russell)