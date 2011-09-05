SOCHI, Russia, Sept 5 Russian banks could lose around 350 billion roubles ($12 billion) in the event of a serious debt shock in the euro zone but would be able to withstand the blow, a central bank official said, citing stress tests.

"We see the main threat not from the United States but from European markets ... in terms of market risks on securities holdings," Sergei Moiseev, a deputy head of financial stability department at Central bank, said.

As of July 1, Russian banks held 452 billion roubles in foreign bonds, or just over 10 percent of their fixed-income portfolios. They owned 8.3 billion roubles of foreign stocks, or a little more than 1 percent of their share holdings.

"In the event of a serious shock in Europe losses for Russian banks would be smaller than their annual profits, which would help them cover losses stemming from market risks," Moiseev said.

($1 = 29.135 Russian Roubles)

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, editing by Douglas Busvine)

