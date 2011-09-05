* Foreign bond holdings 10 pct of portfolio, stocks 1 pct

* Potential losses covered by annual profits

(Foreign exposure low, most losses on Russian holdings)

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 5 Russian banks could lose around 350 billion roubles ($12 billion) in the event of a serious debt shock in the euro zone but would be able to withstand the blow, a central bank official said, citing stress tests.

"We see the main threat not from the United States but from European markets ... in terms of market risks on securities holdings," Sergei Moiseev, deputy head of the bank's financial stability department at Central bank, said.

As of July 1, Russian banks held 452 billion roubles in foreign bonds, or just over 10 percent of their fixed-income portfolios. They owned 8.3 billion roubles of foreign stocks, or a little more than 1 percent of their share holdings.

"In the event of a serious shock in Europe losses for Russian banks would be smaller than their annual profits, which would help them cover losses stemming from market risks," Moiseev said in comments embargoed for release on Monday.

Losses on banks' entire bond portfolios would under the stress test scenario reach 290 billion roubles, or 6.8 percent. Foreign losses would reach 10 percent, or 45 billion roubles, according to a presentation by Moiseev.

Banks would lose 8.7 percent on their entire stock portfolios, or 61 billion roubles. Of that, losses on foreign stocks would be 1.2 billion roubles, representing a loss of 14.5 percent.

($1 = 29.135 Russian Roubles)

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, editing by Douglas Busvine)

((douglas.busvine@thomsonreuters.com)(+7 495 775 1242)) Keywords: RUSSIA STRESSTEST/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.