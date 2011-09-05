SOCHI, Russia, Sept 5 Russia's Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) would not object if VTB injected 100 billion roubles ($3.4 billion) into Bank of Moscow before the central bank grants a bailout loan to the stricken lender, its head said.

Russia's second-biggest lender VTB is required under the terms of the record bailout to raise its stake in Bank of Moscow to over 75 percent from 46.5 percent before the latter can get a 295 billion rouble low-interest loan from the central bank.

"We would not object if VTB put forward such an initiative. If people are ready to inject their own money into the capital, who will object? Let the state aid wait," DIA General Director Alexander Turbanov told journalists.

VTB, which spent several months of 2011 in a battle for control with Bank of Moscow's former CEO Andrei Borodin, needs to buy out around a 20 percent stake owned by Kremlin-connected businessman Vitaly Yusufov to unlock the loan.

Yusufov, son of former energy minister and presidential adviser Igor Yusufov, bought the stake for $800 million from Borodin after receiving a $1.1 billion loan from Bank of Moscow before Borodin was ousted last spring.

VTB had planned to raise its stake to over 75 percent by October before pumping in 100 billion roubles to recapitalize Bank of Moscow by the end of 2012. The capital injection would dilute minority shareholders.

Turbanov said VTB had not officially asked to change the sequence of the Bank of Moscow bailout plan. Mikhail Sukhov, a central bank board member, also said the regulator had not received any such proposals.

VTB said on Monday that the Bank of Moscow financial support package remains the same.

"VTB Group management expects that VTB Group will buy more than 75 percent of Bank of Moscow shares before providing additional capital to the lender," VTB spokeswoman said. ($1 = 29.135 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Holmes)