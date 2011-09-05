FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Josef Ackermann signalled he will loosen his grip over Germany's largest lender when he becomes chairman in May 2012 and said he will step down as chairman of the Institute of International Finance (IIF) in 2012.

"I will relinquish my position in the new year," Ackermann said about his post as chairman of international bank lobby group IIF, adding an official announcement will follow at the IIF press conference in September.

Speaking at a banking conference in Frankfurt on Monday, the Swiss banker, who is set to step down as chief executive of Deutsche Bank in May 2012 to head the bank's supervisory board, signalled he would not seek to micromanage when Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen take the helm as co-chief executives.

"I will show people that I can let go, my golf handicap is not where I would like it to be," Ackermann said. (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould)