ISTANBUL, Sept 5 Turkey's Celebi Hava Servisi , a ground handling company, said on Monday that talks with Abraaj Investment Management to form a joint venture failed.
Shareholding Celebi family and Abraaj Investment signed a letter of intent in March on forming a joint venture.
Celebi shares dropped as much as 4.6 percent by 1121 GMT.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer)
