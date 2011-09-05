* Fraport, Acciona plan bid for Madrid, Barcelona airports

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 German airport operator Fraport has formed a consortium with infrastructure firm Acciona as it plans a bid for Spain's two largest airports in a 5.3 billion euro ($7.5 billion) privatisation.

"Fraport and Acciona have as a consortium submitted pre-qualification documents," a Fraport spokesman said on Monday.

Spain's government put Madrid's Barajas and Barcelona's El Prat airports up for sale in July to cut its borrowing needs.

It set a floor price of 3.7 billion euros for Madrid Barajas and 1.6 billion for Barcelona El Prat and said it hoped to finish the privatisation process by November.

Fraport, which operates Germany's largest airport in Frankfurt, had 1.98 billion euros of current assets as of end-June, of which 1.3 billion was classed as cash and cash equivalents.

It is also eyeing other acquisition opportunities from privatisations, such as in Brazil, and has bid with a Deutsche Bank fund to buy a stake in Hochtief's Concessions unit.

A Spanish newspaper at the weekend reported FCC , Ferrovial and Abertis were also planning to bid for the Madrid and Barcelona airports. ($1 = 0.704 Euros) (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)