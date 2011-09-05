UPDATE 1-MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
OSLO, Sept 5 Spotprisen på laks steg til et gjennomsnitt på 24,43 kroner per kilo i uke 35 (forrige uke) fra 23,65 kroner uken før, ifølge statistikk fra NOS Clearing og Fish Pool. Prisen er til oppdretter og gjelder fersk sløyd laks med levering i Oslo. (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, walked off the job on Thursday in a strike that threatens to disrupt the international supply of the widely used metal.
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.