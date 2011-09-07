LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - European corporate issuers are moving away from the volatile euro-denominated bond market and toward dollar and sterling borrowing as the continent's sovereign debt crisis shows little sign of abating.

France Telecom, rated A3/A-/A-, is expected to price a two-part (five-year and 10-year) dollar bond later on Wednesday, while also Daimler Finance NA LLC, rated A3/BBB+/A-, is preparing a four-part (two-year, three-year, five-year and 10-year) dollar transaction.

Yankee issuance had been few and far between in recent weeks as a result of difficult market conditions.

In the sterling sector, British energy supplier Scottish and Southern has priced a GBP300m 10-year issue at Gilts plus 210bp on Wednesday via BNP Paribas, Lloyds CM and Morgan Stanley.

It represents the first true benchmark corporate sterling issue in the currency since SPD Finance raised a 15-year GBP350m issue in July 2011.

"The current trend seems to point to new issue activity in any currency apart from the euro at the moment," said Marco Baldini, head of European corporate syndicate at Barclays Capital.

A number of other companies -- including Australian group APT Pipelines, Moat Homes Finance and regional water and sewage treatment business Wessex Water Services -- also mandated banks earlier this week to arrange investor meetings for potential sterling deals.

BNP Paribas and RBS are managing investor meetings for Baa2/BBB-rated and debut sterling issuer APT, which starts next Friday. APT is a subsidiary of APA Group -- Australia's largest transporter of natural gas.

Depending on market conditions, Wessex Water is expected to issue a sterling bond rated A-/A3/BBB+, with an intermediate maturity via Barclays Capital, HSBC and RBS.

In addition, Moat Homes Finance, rated Aa2 by Moody's, could follow its investors meetings starting on September 12 with a deal via RBS and Santander GBM.

NO SLAM DUNK

In these volatile conditions, with credit indices testing two-year wides, treasurers will be keen to communicate with investors.

"There's really no such thing as a slam dunk new issue in these markets and the challenge will be to get investors and issuers to see eye-to-eye particularly on pricing," said Neil Arrowsmith who works on RBS's corporate bond syndicate desk.

"But I do think that if they do well and perform in the secondary market, they will help restore some much needed positive sentiment."

The sterling bond market has risen in popularity this year. Even though euro issuance has easily outweighed sterling volumes at EUR93.4bn versus GBP8.1bn in 2011 according to Thomson Reuters data, this is a 4.1% decline against a 46% gain for sterling-denominated bonds.

"In the sterling corporate market we have seen an increase in issuance month-on-month when compared to 2010, while in the euro corp market we have pretty much seen the opposite -- only May is the exception," Baldini said.

"That surely is a telling trend," he added.

Part of the sterling bond market's appeal has been its resilience during the euro zone sovereign crisis compared to its euro counterpart, Arrowsmith said.

Spreads on sterling-denominated corporates have widened by approximately 41% to 292bp since the start of June, compared to a 74% widening in their European counterparts to 265bp over the same period, iBoxx data shows.

More defensive names, where investors typically take a more pragmatic, longer term view on their credit holdings have held up particularly well, Arrowsmith said, adding that the appeal for lots of companies, including APT, is the more flexible and longer maturities on offer.

Luke Hickmore, investment director of global bonds and economics at Scottish Widows, also puts the sway towards sterling issues down to the current environment and also speaks of a "loaded pipeline" for potential sterling-denominated bond deals in the coming months.

"The sterling market is significantly smaller than the euro market, but from an investor's perspective, the sterling market offers more attractive spreads and longer maturities. In the current low-interest environment, this is of a huge advantage to investors," Hickmore said.

A QUESTION OF TRUST

From a cost perspective, a fall in the underlying government bond yields also looks attractive from an issuer point of view.

"A lot of the UK utilities are fixed-rate issuers and so are able to take advantage of the recent moves in Gilt yields," Baldini said.

The 10-year yield has fallen to around 2.3% from approximately 3.6% at the start of the year.

Although a number of Australian companies -- such as SP AusNet-- have taken to the sterling market successfully, Hickmore said APT might be less popular with investors.

"In the current environment, a company like Wessex Water may do better to secure investor trust," said Hickmore.

When things get rough, he reasoned, it's easier to call a corporate like Wessex Water than a corporate on the other side of the world in a different time zone. (Reporting by Josie Cox, additional reporting by Andrew Perrin and Natalie Harrison, Editing by Helene Durand)