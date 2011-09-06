Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours)
BONDS
Poland's finance ministry to release supply for a Thursday
bonds switch tender.
AUG JOBLESS FCAST
Poland's labour ministry expected to release its August
unemployment forecast.
KGHM TO BUY COAL MINE
KGHM , Europe's No.2 copper producer, is aiming to
take over a coal mine in Latin America, the Puls Biznesu daily
quotes CEO Herbert Wirth as saying.
