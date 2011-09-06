Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BONDS

Poland's finance ministry to release supply for a Thursday bonds switch tender.

AUG JOBLESS FCAST

Poland's labour ministry expected to release its August unemployment forecast.

KGHM TO BUY COAL MINE

KGHM , Europe's No.2 copper producer, is aiming to take over a coal mine in Latin America, the Puls Biznesu daily quotes CEO Herbert Wirth as saying.

