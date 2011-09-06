ZURICH, Sept 6 The chief executive of Siemens (SIEGn.DE) remains calm amid the turbulence on the financial markets, according to a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

"The actual industrial environment is undoubtedly better than the mood of the financial markets," Peter Loescher told Swiss daily Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

Banks led European shares to their lowest close in two weeks on Monday on renewed worries about recession and euro zone debt.

"Siemens is robust," Loescher told the paper.

Loescher also said floating Osram would give the lighting maker more chances for partnerships and indicated initial public share offerings were not on the cards for any other divisions.

"Osram has its own character. It's not comparable with any other business," he said.

The turmoil on the financial markets has also raised doubts over planned fundraisings. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)