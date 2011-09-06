VIENNA, Sept 6 Italian bank UniCredit is not a takeover candidate despite its low share price, the head of its Bank Austria unit said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

"No, certainly not," Willibald Cernko told Austria's Kurier when asked if UniCredit could be a target for a predator. "If there is a market that isn't there today, then it's the market to buy banks."

He said the group was upbeat about finding a solution for the roughly 7.5 percent Libyan stake in UniCredit in the wake of the uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.

"Now the issue is reaching a new agreement with the new government. We see this very positively because there is a lot of interest here in getting to a civilised new beginning." (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)