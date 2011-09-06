BERLIN, Sept 6 Twenty-five lawmakers from Germany's ruling coalition refused to back a draft law that would boost the powers of the euro zone's rescue mechanism in votes late on Monday, underscoring the risk that Chancellor Angela Merkel might fail to secure a conservative majority for the measure.

In a vote taken by members of Merkel's conservative bloc of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU), 12 members of parliament voted against introducing the law into parliament and seven others abstained, party sources told Reuters.

In a separate vote by lawmakers from the Free Democrats (FDP), two voted against the measure to boost the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and four abstained.

Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament is due to vote on new powers for the EFSF on Sept. 29. Although a majority in the broader house is a foregone conclusion due to opposition support for the legislation, Merkel would face pressure to dissolve parliament and call new elections if she was unable to secure a majority with conservative allies alone.

Her coalition has 330 seats in the 620-seat Bundestag, meaning she can afford 19 dissident votes. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Thorsten Severin; writing by Annika Breidthardt and Noah Barkin)